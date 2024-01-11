Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.35% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $16,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR opened at $300.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $230.08 and a 52-week high of $309.70.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.