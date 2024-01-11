Veritas Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Veritas Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,522,549 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 264,770 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 7.2% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Amazon.com worth $956,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,733,000. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 636,652 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,001,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $65,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,642,995.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,148. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.09.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $153.73 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.12 and a twelve month high of $155.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.62. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

