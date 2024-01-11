W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPC opened at $66.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.92. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.36 and a 1 year high of $85.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

