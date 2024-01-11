Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Holdings Cut by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.26% of Watts Water Technologies worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.60.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $197.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $197.86 and its 200-day moving average is $186.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.92 and a 12 month high of $213.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $504.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.47 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.