Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stake Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,336 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 633,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WOLF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Wolfspeed from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wolfspeed from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolfspeed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Report on WOLF

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.