Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Stake Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,336 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 633,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Wolfspeed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Wolfspeed by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,698 shares in the last quarter.
Insider Activity
In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Wolfspeed Stock Performance
WOLF opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.35 and a 1 year high of $87.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.20 million. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.
Wolfspeed Profile
Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.
