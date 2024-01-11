Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Workiva by 3.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Workiva by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,387 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $121,245.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workiva news, CAO Brandon Ziegler sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $121,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,523 shares in the company, valued at $7,568,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,796 shares of company stock valued at $704,370. Insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:WK opened at $93.24 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.00 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average of $99.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $158.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.45 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. Equities analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on WK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.38.

Get Our Latest Report on WK

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.