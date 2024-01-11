Xponance Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in NewMarket by 334.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NewMarket by 272.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.8% during the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $562.14 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.09. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $334.36 and a 12-month high of $578.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

