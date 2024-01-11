Xponance Inc. Acquires 776 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Grocery Outlet by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $55,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $172,380 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $36.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 2.08%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Stories

