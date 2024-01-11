Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,721,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,640 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,702,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,825,000 after purchasing an additional 893,998 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after purchasing an additional 643,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after purchasing an additional 340,088 shares during the period.

Shares of BFAM opened at $95.70 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $98.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.23, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $645.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $46,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,590.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $455,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,805 shares of company stock worth $700,921. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

