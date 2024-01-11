Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 162.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,623,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,887,000 after buying an additional 1,005,337 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after buying an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at $26,217,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $22,564,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Carter’s by 1,177.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,454 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.68. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.