Xponance Inc. Buys 148 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

RSP opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.96. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $158.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

