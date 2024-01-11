Xponance Inc. Buys 1,868 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Compass Point increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.63.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,238.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Shveta Mujumdar sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $102,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,408,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,257,313.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,800 shares of company stock worth $3,026,384. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $63.61 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.19.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $574.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.03 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 26.88%. Research analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

