Xponance Inc. Buys 439 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ICU Medical by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ICU Medical by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $94.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39 and a beta of 0.67. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $78.28 and a one year high of $212.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.99.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a positive return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

