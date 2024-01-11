Xponance Inc. Buys Shares of 1,698 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TM. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 1,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TM opened at $192.71 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $132.35 and a one year high of $195.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

