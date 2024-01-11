Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,936,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,930,000 after buying an additional 227,175 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,057,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,980,000 after buying an additional 636,968 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,515,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 74,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,682,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TNL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Michael Dean Brown purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.57 per share, with a total value of $32,570.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 198,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,486.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Performance

Shares of TNL stock opened at $39.83 on Thursday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 39.90% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

See Also

