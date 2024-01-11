Xponance Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 81.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Stock Down 1.1 %

AMKR stock opened at $30.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.95. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.02.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,072.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,369,977.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $60,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,072.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,400 shares of company stock valued at $816,917 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on AMKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

