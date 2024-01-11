Xponance Inc. Decreases Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,210,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 30,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at approximately $659,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,421,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total value of $756,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,254,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,513,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,785 shares of company stock worth $3,191,378 over the last quarter. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $100.82 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.28.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.13 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPGP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

