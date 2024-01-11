Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Graham were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Graham by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE GHC opened at $669.52 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $545.00 and a 1 year high of $702.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $651.08 and a 200 day moving average of $605.05.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter.

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $607.24 per share, for a total transaction of $60,724.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,344. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

