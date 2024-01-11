Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,707 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.37 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $79.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.54.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.35 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $221,971.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,165. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.