Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,274,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,568,000 after buying an additional 135,640 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,658,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Qiagen by 14.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,498,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,979,000 after buying an additional 434,472 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 14.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,307,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,357,000 after purchasing an additional 421,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,911,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,198,000 after purchasing an additional 132,479 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QGEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Qiagen from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QGEN opened at $44.94 on Thursday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

