Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of MP Materials by 45.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,234,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,242,000 after purchasing an additional 387,388 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in MP Materials by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in MP Materials by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of MP Materials by 17.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 7.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MP shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MP Materials from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

MP Materials Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of MP opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 12.25 and a quick ratio of 11.45. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.58 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 9.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

