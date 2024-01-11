Xponance Inc. Has $298,000 Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cortland Associates Inc. MO acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,109,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 370.5% in the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 113,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 89,390 shares during the period. Cat Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $52,586,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter worth about $3,212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $495,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

OWL opened at $14.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.77. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.26.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $429.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 800.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OWL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Stories

