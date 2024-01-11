Xponance Inc. Has $327,000 Stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 58,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,782 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 49,129.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 188,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 187,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AYX opened at $47.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $70.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 0.56.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $50.00 to $48.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.25 price target on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

