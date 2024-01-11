Xponance Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ELF shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $147.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.42.

Shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $155.62 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.10 and a 12-month high of $156.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. Equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,482 shares of company stock valued at $12,068,059 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

