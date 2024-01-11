Xponance Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 404.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 343 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.71.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $77.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $98.32.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $985.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.07 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and camp enthusiasts.

