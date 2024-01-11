Xponance Inc. Has $381,000 Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,076 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Amedisys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMED. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Amedisys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $93.62 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,337.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $556.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.23 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

