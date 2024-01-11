Xponance Inc. Has $396,000 Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3,119.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.87. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity at Progyny

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $3,034,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,491.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $3,034,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,491.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 12,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $433,314.48. Following the transaction, the president now owns 173,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,998.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 300,109 shares of company stock worth $11,192,091 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

