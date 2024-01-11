Xponance Inc. Has $414,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Doximity were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 417.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 17,021 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 1st quarter valued at about $983,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,898,000 after buying an additional 716,547 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 5,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $141,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,993.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,925. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $28.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.19. Doximity, Inc. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.93.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Equities research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded Doximity from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

