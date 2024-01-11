Xponance Inc. Has $449,000 Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $3,848,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 519.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 549,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after acquiring an additional 460,618 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 143.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HGV. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HGV stock opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.93.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

