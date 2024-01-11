Xponance Inc. Has $463,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,937 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,996,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $497,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 4th quarter valued at $46,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,158,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $437,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,650 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 535.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,891,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares during the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F.N.B. Stock Down 0.1 %

FNB opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.06.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on FNB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

