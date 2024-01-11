Xponance Inc. Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,261 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 117,449.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,320,018 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $809,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,310,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,254,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 84.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,057,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $218,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at about $93,815,000. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 29,607 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $3,479,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,487.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,704 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.45, for a total value of $184,798.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,373.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221. Insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

COIN opened at $151.29 on Thursday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $187.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.84 and a beta of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.51 and a 200-day moving average of $99.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on COIN. JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $107.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.87.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

