Xponance Inc. Has $504,000 Stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLM. Oak Thistle LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 33,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 88,519 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SLM during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SLM from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $409.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.59%.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

