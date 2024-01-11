Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $35.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $25.48 and a 1-year high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

