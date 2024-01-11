Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,304 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,477,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,962,000 after buying an additional 633,425 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 33,230 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 24,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.93 on Thursday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.42.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $593.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.17 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.21.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

