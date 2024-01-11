Xponance Inc. Increases Stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 490.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Guidewire Software

In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 5,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $543,755.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,926,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,835 shares of company stock worth $1,827,180 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 7.66% and a negative net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Stories

