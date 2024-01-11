Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,996.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,677.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMH. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.44.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 84.62%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

