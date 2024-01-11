Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 74.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 174,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 168,743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 67.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 615,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,514,000 after buying an additional 247,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,620,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy
In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of PTEN stock opened at $10.34 on Thursday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.16. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.24.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 24.24%.
About Patterson-UTI Energy
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.
