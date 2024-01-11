Xponance Inc. Invests $280,000 in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JXN. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 2,218.3% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,759,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Jackson Financial by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jackson Financial by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,238,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,563 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Jackson Financial by 1,549.0% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,000,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,444,000 after purchasing an additional 940,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,748,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, CEO Scott Romine sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total value of $198,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,496.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on JXN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

JXN opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.70 and a 52-week high of $53.00.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

