Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Xponance Inc. cut its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azenta in the third quarter worth $25,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Azenta by 1.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $278,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $640,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZTA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

Azenta stock opened at $64.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -359.22 and a beta of 1.58. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Azenta Company Profile

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

