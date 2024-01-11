Xponance Inc. Lowers Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kemper were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMPR. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the third quarter worth about $344,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,465,000 after buying an additional 421,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Kemper by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.93% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Stock Performance
Shares of KMPR opened at $52.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.95.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.95%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James reduced their price target on Kemper from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kemper in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George N. Cochran acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,090.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph P. Lacher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,400 shares of company stock valued at $691,758. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Profile
Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.
