Xponance Inc. Makes New $319,000 Investment in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $171,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of CXT opened at $55.03 on Thursday. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $36.31 and a 12 month high of $63.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. Crane NXT had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.