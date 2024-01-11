Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,451 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 142.0% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the second quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kyndryl during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. 64.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Kyndryl from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

NYSE KD opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

