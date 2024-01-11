Xponance Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at $34,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 695.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Shift4 Payments

In related news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $411,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,450.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $65,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,913.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,418,960 in the last 90 days. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.16. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOUR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FOUR

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Articles

