Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,814 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,997 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,989,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $259,229,000 after buying an additional 607,902 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,218,564 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $151,633,000 after acquiring an additional 47,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,788,596 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $125,250,000 after purchasing an additional 383,338 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 21.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,223,742 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $166,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,915,311 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,730,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on R1 RCM from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of RCM opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.72. R1 RCM Inc. has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

