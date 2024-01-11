Xponance Inc. Purchases 508 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.06.

EPR Properties Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:EPR opened at $47.80 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.63. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.69.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682 in the last quarter. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

