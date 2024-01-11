Xponance Inc. Purchases 5,090 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 38.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 25,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at $782,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 17.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 931,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,285,000 after purchasing an additional 140,300 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 75.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 16.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 15,802 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $39.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 92.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock valued at $8,860,323. Insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

