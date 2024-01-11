Xponance Inc. Purchases 963 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 4,392.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $24.58 on Thursday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $28.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 216.95%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CUZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

