Xponance Inc. Purchases New Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,449 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCOI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 68.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 26.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI stock opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.72. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.35 and a 12-month high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.42.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.70 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $694,506.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $25,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,941 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,047. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Montagner sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $694,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,531.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,332,256 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCOI shares. StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

