Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Envestnet by 206.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,959,000 after purchasing an additional 498,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at $24,777,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Envestnet by 218.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 576,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 395,213 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the second quarter valued at $15,846,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Envestnet by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 293,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after acquiring an additional 190,747 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $50.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.33. Envestnet, Inc. has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $316.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Envestnet

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.