Xponance Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $87.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.08%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

(Free Report)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.